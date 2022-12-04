Report: LSU to face Purdue Boilermakers in Citrus Bowl

It will be a battle between teams that lost conference championship games to kick off 2023 in Orlando.

According to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, the Tigers are set to face the Purdue Boilermakers in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium. Purdue is 8-5 on the year and won the Big Ten West. It’s coming off a 43-22 to undefeated Michigan in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday night.

LSU ended a strong season on a low note, dropping its final two games. Coach Brian Kelly’s team sits at 9-4 and will look to reach the 10-win threshold in this game.

LSU vs. Purdue in Citrus Bowl, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ All my live updates ⬇️https://t.co/EwvaAbIvUY Coastal Carolina officially announces — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 4, 2022

This will be the Tigers’ sixth appearance in the Citrus Bowl, tying for the most of any program, and their first since a 21-17 loss to Notre Dame after the 2017 season. This will be the first time the two programs have ever met on the gridiron.

