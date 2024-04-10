Report: Kansas pass rusher Austin Booker visiting Panthers today

Bank of America Stadium is a pretty busy place today.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Carolina Panthers are hosting University of Kansas defensive end Austin Booker on Wednesday. Per Pelissero, the 6-foot-6, 245-pounder has also met with the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots and has visits set with the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders next week.

A Greenwood, Ind. native, Booker began his collegiate career at the University of Minnesota in 2021. After not seeing the field in his first season, he appeared in just six games for the Golden Gophers in 2022.

Booker made the switch to Kansas for the 2023 campaign, where he’d receive many more opportunities. He played in 12 games for the Jayhawks—amassing 56 total tackles (12.0 for a loss), 8.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.

He was named the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year and earned a first-team All-Big 12 nod.

Along with Booker, the Panthers also seem to have Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott and Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan on hand today.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire