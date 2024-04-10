Panthers reportedly have visit with Arizona OT Jordan Morgan on Wednesday

How about a hog molly?

According to Sportskeeda consulting editor and NFL draft analyst Tony Pauline, the Carolina Panthers have a top-30 visit scheduled with offensive lineman Jordan Morgan for Wednesday. The 6-foot-5, 311-pounder also met with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday and is set to see the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets later this week.

Morgan attended Marana High School in Arizona, where he played on both the offensive and defensive lines for the Tigers. He’d decide to stay local for college, committing to the University of Arizona ahead of the 2019 season.

The Wildcats started Morgan exclusively as a left tackle from 2021 to 2023, as he played all 2,153 of his snaps from the blindside. His work earned him AP first-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2022 and 2023.

In addition to Morgan, the Panthers seemingly have Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott on hand today. They also, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, are getting a closer look at Kansas edge rusher Austin Booker.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire