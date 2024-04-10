Kansas State TE Ben Sinnott visits Panthers on Wednesday

The Carolina Panthers have another tight end on their mind.

A day after we learned that they’d be meeting with two-time first-team All-Big 12 selection Ja’Tavion Sanders, the team looked to have Kansas State University’s Ben Sinnott in the building . . .

Ben Sinnott is visiting the Carolina Panthers pic.twitter.com/S3NmOldlLs — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 10, 2024

A Waterloo, Iowa native, Sinnott had initially committed to playing his college football for South Dakota. He would, however, change paths—instead deciding to take his shot at Kansas State as a walk-on.

The move paid off for Sinnott, who actually played his first season for the Wildcats at the fullback position. He’d finish out his tenure as more of a pass-catching threat at tight end, amassing 80 receptions for 1,123 yards and 10 touchdowns between the 2022 and 2023 campaigns.

Like Sanders, Sinnott is entering the pros fresh off two consecutive first-team All-Big 12 nods. The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder was also named a 2023 semifinalist for the John Mackey Award, which is given to college football’s most outstanding tight end.

