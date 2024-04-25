Report: Jon Kitna’s son Jamison Kitna has visited Indiana twice

With Jamison Kitna’s heritage, there’s no surprise that the Lakota East (Butler County, Ohio) quarterback is emerging as a Division I quarterback recruit receiving buzz from multiple universities.

The son of former NFL quarterback and current high school coach Jon Kitna has visited Indiana twice, according to 247Sports. The junior spoke with the recruiting outlet at the Elite 11 Regional.

In addition to Indiana, Kitna is getting buzz from Liberty and UAB, the latter of which has “seen [him] plenty of times now,” Kitna said.

The outlet wrote that the three-star quarterback has impressed during this Elite 11 camp, serving as “one of the bigger surprises” after he struggled at the event last year. Reporter Allen Trieu reported he had the second-best testing rating on Sunday. Kitna’s junior year was hampered due to a fractured ankle, but he is healthy ahead of finishing the school year and prepping for his senior season.

Kitna is listed at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds. He is ranked as the No. 64 quarterback overall on the 247Sports Composite, but recruiters and analysts will get a better look at him this year as he has had minimal time at the varsity helm.

According to MaxPreps, during his sophomore season at Burleson High School in Texas, Kitna passed for 1,958 yards at a 56.2% clip with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He shifted to Lakota East alongside his father, who had been the head coach and athletic coordinator at Burleson before getting hired as the head coach and dean of student athletics at Lakota East in 2023.

The elder Kitna, who retired from the NFL after 14 seasons (and one with the Barcelona Dragons), has been head coach of multiple high schools including his alma mater and was the offensive coordinator for the Alliance of American Football’s San Diego Fleet.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports