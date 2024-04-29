Report: Jason Kelce joining ESPN for a role on ‘Monday Night Countdown’

Jason Kelce’s retirement won’t be official until June, but the former Eagles All-Pro center already has a new job lined up.

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reports that Kelce is spurning the NFL Network and other platforms to join ESPN for a role on their pregame show, Monday Night Countdown.

Kelce, who just retired after what is considered a Hall of Fame career with the Philadelphia Eagles, was sought after by multiple networks, but is slated to land on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown.”

Kelce and his brother, Travis, have a popular podcast called “New Heights Show,” he’s been preparing for this moment since he started assessing his career on a year-by-year basis.

Kelce reportedly drew interest from NBC, CBS, and Amazon, among others, and he was recently on the NFL Network before the draft.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire