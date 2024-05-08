Report: Illinois, Duke basketball set to meet at Madison Square Garden in New York

Madison Square Garden could be hosting Illinois for a marquee matchup.

Illinois and Duke men's basketball are reportedly working to finalize a game at MSG for the 2024-25 season, according to Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today. Rothstein says "there is no timetable on an official announcement."

NEWS: Duke and Illinois are working to finalize an agreement to meet next season at MSG, according to multiple sources.https://t.co/WxaP9vxx5F — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 7, 2024

The Fighting Illini beat Duke, 83-68 on Dec. 8, 2020 in the teams' last meeting as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Aya Dosunmu posted a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds as the visiting Illini knocked off the 10th-ranked team in the nation at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Fighting Illini basketball: Who is on the Illinois roster for 2024-25? Scouting the Fighting Illini

This would be the Illini's 14th game at The Mecca. Illinois' last appearance there resulted in an 85-78 overtime win over No. 2 Texas on Dec. 6, 2022.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois, Duke basketball set to meet at Madison Square Garden