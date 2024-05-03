Who is on the Illinois basketball roster for 2024-25? Scouting the Fighting Illini

The NCAA transfer portal officially closed on Thursday.

More than 2,000 college men's basketball players left their current schools for a new destination. Illinois basketball has been very active in the portal since it opened March 18. As of May 2, the Fighting Illini have four scholarships available for the 2024-25 season.

Here are the nine current Illinois men's basketball players set to suit up for coach Brad Underwood for the upcoming season, what eligibility they have remaining and a thought from the coach:

Ben Humrichous

Evansville’s Ben Humrichous (13) drives as the University of Evansville Purple Aces play the Indiana State Sycamores at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

Last season: The 6-foot-9, 220-pound senior forward averaged 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24 starts, playing 29.6 minutes a game for Evansville. He was named to the 2024 Missouri Valley Conference all-newcomer five-member team.

Eligibility remaining: After giving his verbal commitment via social media to the Illini on Tuesday, April 29, Humrichous has one year of eligibility left. He gave Illinois its fifth transfer addition.

Quote: "He is an elite shooter at 6-9; can shoot off the dribble, off screens, pick-and-pops, and play in post ups and isolations. He is a high-character young man who is just an outstanding fit for how we want to play on the offensive end," Underwood said in a release.

Transfer portal: Which Missouri Valley basketball players are in the NCAA transfer portal?

Kylan Boswell #4 of the Arizona Wildcats drives against Joseph Girard III #11 of the Clemson Tigers during the first half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Crypto.com Arena on March 28, 2024 in Los Angeles.

Last season: The 6-foot-2, 200-pound sophomore guard averaged 9.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 35 starts, playing 26.9 minutes a game for Arizona. He is a Champaign native and played high school basketball at Compass Prep (Ariz.).

Eligibility remaining: After signing with the Illini, Boswell has two years of eligibility. He was the third transfer addition, committing on April 14.

Quote: "We know Kylan well, a local product who we recruited very hard the first time around. He's young by age, but he's experienced and mature in terms of games and minutes played as part of Arizona's great success these last two years, and his best basketball is in front of him," Underwood said in a release.

Mar 2, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Tre White (22) shoots against Syracuse Orange forward Maliq Brown (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Syracuse defeated Louisville 82-76. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: The 6-foot-7, 205-pound sophomore guard averaged 12.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in starting 26 games, playing 31.2 minutes a game for Louisville. He played his freshman season at Southern California.

Eligibility remaining: After signing with the Illini, White has two years of eligibility left. He was the second transfer addition, committing on April 9.

Quote: "Tre is another player who is great for our style and how we like to play. I love versatility, and he is a multi-positional, do-it-all player who can score and attack the defense in a variety of ways," Underwood said in a release.

Notre Dame forward Carey Booth (0) grabs the rebound during the Hanover College-Notre Dame NCAA Menâ€™s basketball game on Wednesday, November 01, 2023, at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana.

Last season: The 6-foot-10, 203-pound freshman forward averaged 6.4 points and 4.3 rebounds in starting 19 games, playing 19.9 minutes a game for Notre Dame. Booth's dad, Calvin Booth, is the Denver Nuggets general manager.

Eligibility remaining: After signing with the Illini, Booth has three years of eligibility. He was the third transfer addition, committing on April 16.

Quote: "We're very excited about adding Carey, who can multiple play positions for us. He can play 3, 4, 5; he has great size, length, and athleticism. He can shoot it, runs the floor, just a great young talent who will continue to develop. He is a good fit in our system, someone who can really stretch the defense," Underwood said in a release.

Jake Davis of Mercer dribbles the ball during a game for the Bears. Davis announced his commitment to the Illinois men's basketball team in April 2024.

Last season: The 6-foot-6, 210-pound freshman forward averaged 9.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and shooting 38.7 percent from the 3-point line in starting 25 games, playing 28.6 minutes a game for Mercer. In high school, he won a basketball and football state championship for Indianapolis Cathedral.

Eligibility remaining: After signing with the Illini, Davis has three years of eligibility. He was the first transfer addition, committing on April 1.

Quote: "Jake is an elite shooter. He has great size as a wing with the ability to shoot off the move and come off screens. He is a high-IQ player who has been well coached and is a winner," Underwood said in a release.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn

Mar 28, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (2) reacts after defeating Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the East Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: The 6-foot-1, 185-pound sophomore guard averaged 2.4 points and 0.9 rebounds, playing 7.1 minutes a game in 28 games for Illinois.

Eligibility remaining: Gibbs-Lawhorn has three years of eligibility left.

Ty Rodgers

Mar 30, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ty Rodgers (20) dribbles the ball against the Connecticut Huskies in the finals of the East Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Last season: The 6-foot-6, 210-pound sophomore forward averaged 6.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2,0 assists, playing 22.8 minutes a game in 38 starts for Illinois.

Eligibility remaining: Rodgers has two years of eligibility left.

Richwoods' Marlon Herron goes to the basket against Harvey Thornton's Morez Johnson Jr. late in the second half of their Class 3A boys basketball supersectional Monday, March 4, 2024 at Ottawa High School. The Knights advanced to the state semifinals with a 58-52 win.

Last season: As a senior at Harvey Thornton, the 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward averaged 20 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals in leading the Wildcats to a 2024 Illinois Class 3A Elite Eight. Johnson Jr. was named the 2024 Illinois Mr. Basketball.

Eligibility remaining: Johnson Jr. has four years of eligibility.

Quote: "We've had Morez committed for two years now; it's been fun to watch him blossom and grow and get better. He's extremely physical, a great runner. Early on he was a tremendous motor guy, great defender, great rebounder. He still is all those things, but his offensive game has expanded," Underwood said in a release.

Illinois basketball: Transfer portal, NBA, recruiting and more

Jason Jakstys

Last season: As a senior at Yorkville, the 6-foot-10, 200-pound forward averaged 15.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and a 1.7 blocks in leading the Foxes to a 2024 Illinois Class 4A regional semifinal. Jakstys is the fourth-ranked class of 2024 player in Illinois.

Eligibility remaining: Jakstys has four years of eligibility.

Quote: "One of the things that we were very dialed in with was trying to find a big that had a certain skill set and athleticism. Jason is a pick and pop guy. He can really shoot it, can handle it. He's got great bounce and quickness. He just needs strength, and he knows that coming in. He knows that the future is where his best basketball lies," Underwood said in a release.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois basketball roster analysis, tracker for 2024-25 season