Report: Giants’ Darren Waller, Kelsey Plum divorcing after one year

New York Giants star tight end Darren Waller, who has been away from the team while he contemplates retirement, is getting divorced after just one year of marriage from his wife, WNBA Star Kelsey Plum.

From People Magazine:

On April 23, Plum, 29, and Waller, 31, filed a joint petition for divorce in Clark County, Nevada, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Just after the filing, Plum shared a heartbreaking message on social media. “I’m devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it’s time to go,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “God has given me an incredible life, and I’m truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends,” the Las Vegas Aces star continued. “One day I’ll share my story, today is not that day. Thank you for the grace to process my pain, to forgive and move forward. Today and everyday I will continue to choose joy. Much love KP.”

The Giants traded a third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders last March in exchange for the former, oft-injured Pro Bowler. He played in 12 games, missing five due to a hamstring injury. Waller finished second on the team last season with 52 receptions for 552 yards but only managed one touchdown.

This offseason, Waller has been cagey about his football future and the Giants have been giving him enough room to make his decision.

“We’re giving Darren his space,” Giants general manager Joe Schoen told the media last week while stating there was ‘no deadline’ for a decision.

“We’ve had conversations with Drew Rosenhaus, his agent. He’s kept us in the loop on Darren. We’re giving him his space. Hopefully, he’s going to make a de in the short term, but we’re giving him time and space to make a decision on what he wants to do.”

The Giants would ideally like to know Waller’s fate before this week’s NFL draft so they can possibly use one of their six draft picks on a tight end. Schoen has added two veteran tight ends to the roster in Chris Manhertz and Jack Stoll as insurance if Waller decides to pack it in.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Waller gave some insight into his current thought process.

“I’m at the point now where I’m like, ‘OK, how much am I willing to give to the process,'” said Waller. “If it’s not 100%, it’s a disservice to the teammates and the organization that I have. I’m still trying to make a decision on that and it’s tough to make one or the other out of emotion.”

