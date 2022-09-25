Report: Georgia Tech fires coach Geoff Collins

Georgia Tech is reportedly moving on from Geoff Collins.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Tech is firing Collins. Georgia Tech lost to UCF on Saturday and is the third Power Five coach school to fire its coach over the past three weeks. Scott Frost was fired at Nebraska after Week 2 and Herm Edwards was fired at Arizona State after Week 3.

After going a combined 9-25 in Collins’ first three seasons, Georgia Tech is off to just a 1-3 start in 2022. The Yellow Jackets had a win over Western Carolina but lost to Clemson, Ole Miss and UCF by a combined margin of 110-20.

Following Saturday’s loss to UCF, Georgia Tech has lost nine consecutive games against FBS opponents. In the 27-10 loss, Georgia Tech outgained UCF by more than 100 yards but was plagued by the same mistakes that have been constant throughout Collins’ tenure. The Yellow Jackets failed to score on five red-zone trips, committed too many penalties, missed two field goals and had a punt blocked for the fourth time in just four games. To make matters worse, the punt that was blocked was returned for a touchdown.

With the loss, Collins dropped to 10-28 as Georgia Tech’s head coach with just a 7-19 mark in ACC play.

ATLANTA, GA - September 10: Georgia Tech Yellowjackets coach Geoff Collins walks along the sideline during the first quarter of a college football game between the Western Carolina Catamounts and Georgia Tech Yellowjackets on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Collins, a Georgia native, worked his way up the assistant coaching ranks and became an SEC defensive coordinator at Mississippi State and Florida before landing the head-coaching job at Temple in 2017. He went 15-10 in two seasons with the Owls before getting hired by Georgia Tech to modernize the program.

The school wanted to move away from the option-style football run by longtime Yellow Jackets coach Paul Johnson, who was fired after the 2018 season. Johnson coached Georgia Tech to seven winning seasons, nine bowl appearances and even an ACC title during his 11 seasons in charge, but athletic director Todd Stansbury opted to move the football program in another direction.

That direction was Collins, who was known for his ability to market a program, particularly on social media. That vision got harder and harder to sell as the losses piled up.

The Yellow Jackets went 3-9 in his first season, 3-7 in his second season and then 3-9 again in 2021. The 2021 season culminated in back-to-back losses to Notre Dame and Georgia by a combined margin of 100-0.

There have been few, if any, signs of tangible progress and the talent on the roster is lacking compared to the average Power Five program. Ahead of the 2022 season, Collins did a major shakeup on his staff, including adding Chip Long as offensive coordinator, but many of the team’s top players entered the transfer portal. That included running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who transferred to Alabama, as well as many of Tech’s best defensive players.

So where does Georgia Tech go from here? In the short term, the Yellow Jackets will resume ACC play with a trip to Pittsburgh on Saturday before a home game against Duke and then a bye week.

From a broader perspective, Stansbury’s status with the university is expected to be addressed in the near future as well. If Stansbury is dismissed as expected, the new Georgia Tech athletic director will be tasked with identifying a new coach for the football program, beginning in 2023.