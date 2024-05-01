Report: Free agent CB Jerry Jacobs visiting Jaguars

Jacksonville is hosting former Detroit cornerback Jerry Jacobs on a free-agent visit, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

Wilson did not state when the visit would occur, but it can be assumed Jacobs’ meeting with the Jaguars is imminent if it hasn’t happened already.

Jacobs, 26, signed with Detroit as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2021.

He spent three seasons with the Lions and exceeded expectations by far considering his undrafted status, starting in 29 of 40 appearances and posting 131 tackles, one sack, nine tackles for loss, four interceptions, 23 defended passes and one forced fumble.

Yet, Detroit allowed Jacobs to hit the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason upon the expiration of his rookie contract. He lost his starting cornerback role to Kindle Vildor during the 2023 season and ended the campaign on the injured reserve after hurting his knee.

Jacksonville spent two picks in the 2024 NFL draft on the cornerback position, selecting Florida State’s Jarrian Jones at No. 96 overall in the third round and Ole Miss’ Deantre Prince at No. 153 in the fifth round.

The Jaguars also signed free agent, veteran cornerback Ronald Darby to a one-year deal in March.

It appears the club views cornerback as a remaining position of need following the draft, however, with its interest in Jacobs in mind.

Notably, Darby and fellow starting Jaguars cornerback, Tyson Campbell, are scheduled to hit free agency next March, barring contract extensions.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire