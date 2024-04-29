Stats, facts and fit: New Jaguars CB Deantre Prince

Jacksonville sought multiple contributors at two defensive positions in the 2024 NFL draft.

Following its day two selections of lineman Maason Smith and cornerback Jarrian Jones, on day three it returned to those spots by taking lineman Jordan Jefferson in the fourth round and, with its first of two fifth-round picks, Ole Miss cornerback Deantre Prince.

Jaguars Wire analyzes Jacksonville’s selection of Prince below, reviewing his background, college stats, NFL combine results, projected fit in Jacksonville’s defense and what he said after being picked.

Deantre Prince, CB, Ole Miss

Background

Prince followed a unique path in college. While transfers have become commonplace in college football, few prospects leave their original university with intentions to return.

But Prince did just that. The consensus three-star prospect from Charleston, Miss., started two games as a freshman with Ole Miss but left the program after one season, transferring to Northeast Mississippi Community College for the 2020 campaign.

“I kind of just was immature my freshman year, off the field type of things. Not properly knowing how to be a man and communicate the way I needed to get things off my chest, going through problems and things like that,” Prince recalled on Saturday, acknowledging he desired to return to Ole Miss to set an example for younger players in the state of Mississippi.

“I reset myself back, took myself two steps back so I can get two steps forward and finish the journey out the right way.”

Prince quickly regained his momentum with the Rebels and returned to the starting lineup in seven of 13 appearances in 2021, before locking down a full-time first-team role between 2022-23.

He posted 121 tackles, four interceptions and 23 defended passes during his second stint with the Rebels and entered the 2024 NFL draft upon exhausting his collegiate eligibility. He participated in February’s East-West Shrine Bowl alongside Jones.

College stats and accolades

via Ole Miss Sports and Pro Football Focus

146 tackles

One sack

Six tackles for loss

Six interceptions

27 defended passes

Two forced fumbles

36 defensive stops (tackles that constitute a failed play for the offense)

84-of-161 (52.2%) completions allowed in coverage

2024 East-West Shrine Bowl invitation

NFL combine results

via MockDraftable

6-foot (61st percentile among cornerbacks at the NFL combine since 1999)

183 pounds (14th percentile)

30 and 3/4-inch arm length (26th percentile)

73 and 3.4-inch wingspan (20th percentile)

4.38-second 40-yard dash (89th percentile)

1.47-second 10-yard split (97th percentile)

34 and 1/2-inch vertical jump (29th percentile)

125-inch broad jump (69th percentile)

Projected fit

While Jones is expected to begin his career in Jacksonville as a nickel cornerback, Prince will align outside, offering not-so-youthful depth as a rookie considering he turns 24 years old in October. His experience should allow him to contribute in the pros sooner rather than later.

Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke believes Prince will compete for playing time at the spot and believes Jacksonville’s fifth-round selection of his talent was a steal.

“The guy can run, he can cover, he’s got instincts. There’s a lot to like,” Baalke said. “We had him higher on the board than where he fell to us. We really like a lot of things about him. We feel he can come in here and compete.”

Baalke mentioned Prince and Jones as potential special teams contributors, specifically with the punt and coverage units. Prince profiles well as a gunner, considering his elite speed and explosiveness.

Quotable

“I learned that’s a great community, great environment, very loving environment, very beautiful environment as well. I’m from Mississippi, all I see is crop fields and crop dusters and stuff like that. So going out and seeing palm trees and things like that, that calms a man down that comes from Mississippi of course. I feel like I fit in the scheme, they told me just basically they like to play man and I’m a man corner. I think there’s a lot of things that I can do better to better my game, always looking to improve. But at the end of the day, I feel like I’m a man corner to the fullest for sure.” — cornerback Deantre Prince on his pre-draft visit with the Jaguars

