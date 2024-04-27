Stats, facts and fit: New Jaguars CB Jarrian Jones

Jacksonville addressed arguably its biggest positional need of the draft before the conclusion of the 2024 NFL draft’s second day late Friday night, picking Florida State cornerback Jarrian Jones at No. 96 overall in the third round.

Jaguars Wire analyzes Jacksonville’s selection of Jones below, reviewing his background, college stats, NFL combine results, projected fit in Jacksonville’s defense and what he said after being picked.

Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State

Oct 9, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Jarrian Jones (7) makes an interception against North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Khafre Brown (1) during the first half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Background

A consensus four-star safety prospect from the class of 2019, Jones collected 25 scholarship offers during his prep tenure with Flowood (Miss.) Northwest Rankin and originally signed with his home-state school, Mississippi State.

After appearing in 11 games as a freshman, Jones entered the NCAA transfer portal and first committed to rival Ole Miss before spurning the Rebels and flipping to Florida State.

It took Jones some time to adjust to his new program, but before too long, he was considered one of the team’s influential voices, one that encouraged fellow Seminoles to return to the team for the 2023 campaign. The results were an undefeated, 13-0 regular season last year.

Jones was a solid contributor over his first few seasons with Florida State. But it was in 2022-2023 when he truly shined, producing 44 tackles including five for loss, four interceptions and seven pass breakups in that span.

Jones entered the 2024 NFL draft after exhausting his college eligibility. He never redshirted but received the COVID-19 pandemic-generated eligibility extension.

College stats

via Seminoles.com and Pro Football Focus

96 tackles

5.5 tackles for loss

One sack

23 defensive stops (tackles that constitute a failed play for the offense)

Five interceptions (one pick-six)

12 pass breakups

One forced fumble

Two fumble recoveries

63-of-113 (55.8%) completion percentage allowed in coverage

NFL combine results

via MockDraftable

5-foot-11 and 7/8-inch (57th percentile among cornerbacks since 1999)

190 pounds (39th percentile)

30-inch arm length (8th percentile)

73 and 1/4-inch wingspan (15th percentile)

4.38-second 40-yard (89th percentile)

1.53-second 10-yard split (61st percentile)

39 and 1/2-inch vertical jump (86th percentile)

Projected fit

Although Jones spent most of his college career at outside cornerback (1,263 snaps), he transitioned to nickel corner in 2023 (394 snaps inside compared to 27 outside) and produced more turnovers than in any other season in his career, five. He also tallied five tackles for loss and four quarterback pressures on the year.

The Jaguars believe Jones is suited to play both spots in the pros. But with Tyson Campbell and free agent signee Ronald Darby in place outside for Jacksonville in 2024, Jones’ easiest path toward immediate playing time will likely be in the slot.

“He can play inside and outside; he’s not just a nickel,” Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said of Jones Friday. “He’s 5’11” and change, he’s 190-plus pounds. He runs 4.39, he can play outside and inside but he happened to play primarily inside there.”

Quotable

“Growing up I was a big Maurice Jones-Drew guy, big Maurice Jones-Drew guy. Like I was a superfan of him. I watched just about every game that he played. When Jalen [CB Jalen Ramsey] went there from Florida State, I was tuned into every game. Him playing inside, outside, just what he brought to the game. I kind of fell in love with the Jaguars while Jalen was there, especially while Maurice Jones-Drew was there. Just now me being able to continue that Florida State pipeline and come in, make plays, do what I do best, it’s a blessing man.” — cornerback Jarrian Jones on growing up a Jacksonville fan

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire