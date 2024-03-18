Report: David Bakhtiari plans to play in 2024

While David Bakhtiari said his goodbyes to the Packers when he was released, he's not planning on retiring at this point.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Bakhtiari is "diligently rehabbing" and plans to play in the 2024 season.

Bakhtiari has been dealing with knee issues since tearing his ACL late in the 2020 season. He missed nearly all of the 2021 season but played 11 games in 2022.

He then missed all but one game in 2023. He went on injured reserve in late September and had another surgery that sidelined him for the rest of the season.

The Packers elected to release him earlier this month.

Bakhtiari is a two-time first-team All-Pro and three-time second-team All-Pro. He will turn 33 at the end of September.