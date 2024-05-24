Report: CP3 linked to Lakers, Spurs as Warriors weigh options originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Even entering his 20th NBA season, Warriors veteran point guard Chris Paul should have no shortage of interest from teams should he become a free agent this summer.

Paul has a $30 million non-guaranteed contract with the Warriors for the 2024-25 NBA season, which Golden State can get out of by waiving Paul before the contract becomes guaranteed on June 28. If that happens, Paul will become a free agent.

If Paul does test free agency, NBC Sports NBA contributor Marc Stein reported in his latest column that the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs are two teams that could be interested in signing him.

“The Spurs and the Lakers keep coming up as potential suitors for the Warriors' Chris Paul if Paul becomes a free agent this offseason,” Stein wrote. “Paul's longstanding friendship with LeBron James and his well-known desire to stay as close to his L.A.-based family as possible certainly add credence to the notion of the Lakers' signing him.”

Stein also reported, citing league sources, that the Warriors are weighing all contract options for Paul, including potentially pushing his contract guarantee date into July, which Paul would have to agree to.

“Paul's $30 million salary for next season becomes fully guaranteed on June 28 if Golden State does not waive him … or if the Warriors trade him to a team that decides to keep him," Stein added. "The Warriors, league sources say, are currently evaluating those options,” reported Stein. “If the team that has Paul on its roster on June 28 wants to be completely free of the salary obligation, Paul will be let go and proceed to the open market with a chance to choose his next destination. The accomplished point guard just turned 39 on May 6.

“Another option, I'm told, that has not yet been ruled out is Golden State and Paul agreeing to move that guarantee date into July — although it can't be done unilaterally. The Warriors would need Paul's consent for such an alteration, which would expand the window to explore potential trades.”

The Warriors, from coach Steve Kerr to general manager Mike Dunleavy to a handful of prominent players like Steph Curry and Draymond Green have expressed their hope that Paul returns -- one way or another -- next season.

But if Golden State does move on from the 12-time All-Star this summer, he should have no trouble finding a team interested in his services.

