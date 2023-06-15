Report: Conor McGregor accused of sexual assault at Game 4 of 2023 NBA Finals

Conor McGregor attended Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on June 09, 2023. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Conor McGregor is accused of sexually assaulting a woman after Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, according to demand letters obtained by TMZ Sports.

The letters, authored by attorney Ariel Mitchell, allege that McGregor "violently" sexually assaulted a woman inside of a men's bathroom following the Nuggets' 108-95 win over the Heat at Kaseya Center on June 9.

McGregor, the NBA and the Heat all reportedly received copies of the letter, which were sent following the woman's meeting with police. She is seeking settlements with all aforementioned parties.

In a statement to TMZ Thursday, Reps for McGregor said the "allegations are false."

This is a breaking news story that will be updated with more information shortly.