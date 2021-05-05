Report: Chiefs to sign former Notre Dame, 49ers WR Chris Finke

Charles Goldman
·1 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs are inching their way closer to a complete 90-man offseason roster, this time signing a former undrafted free agent wide receiver.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs plan to sign former Notre Dame and San Francisco 49ers WR Chris Finke. The receiver, nicknamed “The Slippery Fox” recently garnered attention from teams during the NFL’s latest pro-day circuit. Finke caught passes from both Notre Dame QB Ian Book and No. 1 overall draft pick, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, during their respective pro days.

Finke went undrafted following the 2020 NFL draft and caught on with the San Francisco 49ers. He spent time on and off their practice squad during the course of last season.

Finke finished his Notre Dame career with 1,251 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions over the course of four seasons. The 5-9 and 186-pound wideout is known as a bit of speedster, posting a 4.5 40-yard dash with a blazing 1.49 10-yard split at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. In the NFL, he projects as a slot receiver and a return specialist.

After Finke’s signing, the Chiefs have a whopping 14 receivers on the offseason roster. They need just one more player on the 90-man offseason roster in order to complete it.

