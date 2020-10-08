Report: Chiefs-Bills Week 6 game tentatively rescheduled from Thursday to Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills Week 6 game on Thursday, Oct. 15 has been tentatively rescheduled, moving from “Thursday Night Football” to Sunday, Oct. 18. This comes following an earlier report from ESPN that the game could be pushed to Saturday. It’s all part of a chain reaction caused by the COVID-19 outbreak on the Tennessee Titans.

According to a new report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL is moving two games. The Titans-Bills Week 5 game, scheduled to be played on Sunday, Oct. 11, is being moved to Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. so long as there are no more positive tests.

The Chiefs-Bills game is moving to Sunday on a tentative basis, depending on whether or not the Titans-Bills game can be played this week. If there are more positive cases in Tennessee and the game with Buffalo can’t be played, the Chiefs-Bills game would revert back to its originally scheduled time on Thursday.

Titans-Bills game scheduled for Sunday is being moved to Tuesday at 6 pm as long as there are no more positive tests with Tennessee, per sources. Bills-Chiefs game being switched from next Thursday to Sunday but goes back it more positive tests in Tennessee, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2020





Right now we don’t have an updated kickoff time for a Chiefs-Bills game taking place on Sunday. It’s likely that the NFL won’t make a decision on that until absolutely necessary. Ultimately, Buffalo or Kansas City will get to play in Week 6 on short rest, in a game that could have serious implications in the AFC conference.