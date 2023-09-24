Report: Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan reached out to Jets, who declined

With Aaron Rodgers out for however long he's out, the Jets are sticking with Zach Wilson as the quarterback.

That hasn't stopped other quarterbacks from trying to get Gang Green's attention.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that both Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan have reached out to the Jets about joining the team. The Jets declined.

Ryan was the NFL's MVP in 2015. Wentz was a short-list MVP candidate two years later, before suffering a torn ACL in December of 2017.

The Jets have still not added another quarterback, 13 days after losing Rodgers to a ruptured Achilles tendon. They have Wilson and Tim Boyle.

They tried to add Brett Rypien from the Rams' practice squad, but Rypien opted to join the L.A. active roster instead.

So it continues to be Zach Wilson. Who continues to be downplayed for his ability to somehow beat the Bills on the night Rodgers exited after only four snaps.