Report: Cameron Johnston agrees to terms with Steelers

The Steelers have agreed to terms with punter Cameron Johnston, according to multiple reports.

He will replace Pressley Harvin, who the Steelers released.

Johnston, 32, spent the past three seasons in Houston after three seasons with the Eagles.

He averaged 47.7 yards on 66 punts last season, with a 43.7-yard net.

In his career, Johnston has averaged 47.3 yards on 445 punts with a 42.2-yard net.