Last month, free agent Ndamukong Suh confirmed he was interested in signing with the Raiders.

Then reporting emerged that Suh, 35, had also had some conversations with the Vikings.

Now there’s a third team in the mix.

According to Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY, the Browns are interested in signing Suh.

Cleveland has All-Pro Myles Garrett to lead their defensive front and re-signed Jadeveon Clowney for the unit this spring. But the presumptive starting defensive tackles, Taven Bryan and Jordan Elliott, have a combined 21 starts between them.

Suh has 191 — including all 17 games last year. He played 63 percent of Tampa Bay’s defensive snaps, recording 6.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 13 quarterback hits. He also had a fumble recovery.

Since entering the league, Suh has 70.5 sacks, 130 tackles for loss, and 212 quarterback hits. He’s a three-time, first-team All-Pro, and a five-time Pro Bowler, though his last All-Star selection was in 2016.

Signing Suh would give Cleveland three top-two draft picks along their defensive line. Suh was selected at No. 2 overall in 2010. Clowney was the top pick in 2014. And Garrett was No. 1 overall in 2017.

Dragon added that Suh is likely to sign with a team closer to the start of training camp.

Report: Browns are interested in signing Ndamukong Suh originally appeared on Pro Football Talk