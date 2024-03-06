Report: Bills talking to Mitch Trubisky about return

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky doesn't have to wait until next week to sign with a new team and he's reportedly talking to a former employer about a return engagement.

Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com reports that Trubisky has been talking to the Bills about coming back to Buffalo. Trubisky was released by the Steelers last month.

Trubisky signed with the Steelers after spending the 2021 season as Josh Allen's backup. He appeared in six games without making a start during that stint, but opened the 2022 season as the starter in Pittsburgh. He was benched after four starts in favor of Kenny Pickett and made a brief return to the lineup last season.

Kyle Allen served as the backup in Buffalo last season, but he's set to become a free agent next week.