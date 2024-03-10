Report: Bears signing former All-Pro safety Kevin Byard

The Chicago Bears are signing former Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard to a two-year, $15 million deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Byard confirmed the move on social media shortly after the report.

🐻⬇️ — Kevin Byard (@KevinByard) March 10, 2024

The Eagles released Byard on March 1, making him eligible to sign before the official start of free agency on Wednesday.

Byard, 30, has played eight NFL seasons since the Titans selected him in the third round of the 2016 draft. He played seven-plus seasons for the Titans, earning All-Pro honors after the 2017 and 2021 seasons. The Titans traded Byard to the Eagles in October prior to week eight last season in the midst of a sell-off. Byard played 10 games for the Eagles before they released him on March 1 in a cost-cutting move. The Eagles saved $13 million in cap space next season with the transaction.

Kevin Byard is joining the Bears after spending 10 games with the Eagles last season. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Byard tallied 122 tackles, three passes defended and one interception with the Eagles and Titans last season. He posted 75 of those tackles in his 10 games with Philadelphia, but the Eagles defense faltered down the stretch, and they lost, 32-9 in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Byard projects as a starter in Chicago and will provide an upgrade in the secondary as the Bears look to make moves on both sides of the ball with more than $60 million in cap space available.