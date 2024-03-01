Report: Eagles to release Kevin Byard
Safety Kevin Byard is reportedly set to move on from Philadelphia.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Eagles are going to release Byard. They acquired him in a trade with the Titans during the 2023 season and sent safety Terrell Edmunds, a 2024 fifth-round pick, and a 2024 sixth-round pick back to Tennessee in the swap.
Byard had 75 tackles, an interception, and three passes defensed in 10 games with the Eagles. He had 47 tackles and a fumble recovery for the Titans before the trade. The eight-year vet was named a first-team All-Pro twice during his time with Tennessee.
Releasing Byard will clear over $13 million off the salary cap in Philadelphia.