Chicago Bears 2024 NFL offseason primer: It's all about Justin Fields vs. upside of No. 1 overall pick

Chicago Bears' 2023 season: 7-10, missed playoffs

Overview: The Bears hoped to make a leap into playoff contention while solidifying Justin Fields as their franchise quarterback. Neither happened. A 2-7 start tanked any plans of ascending to the postseason as the rival Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers made the biggest strides in the division.

But faith was not lost in Fields. A 5-3 finish, including a Week 13 win over the division champion Lions, renewed belief that Fields can be the long-coveted impact quarterback in Chicago. Meanwhile, the draft pick the Bears acquired from the Carolina Panthers turned out to be first overall in one of the most anticipated quarterback drafts in recent memory. What are the Bears to do?

Key free agents

CB Jaylon Johnson

DT Justin Jones

WR Darnell Mooney

RB D'Onta Foreman

DE Yannick Ngakoue

C Lucas Patrick

Who's in/out? Johnson's the priority here. The fourth-year cornerback emerged as one of the best in the NFL last season, making his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro team just in time for his second contract. The Bears have vowed to retain Johnson, meaning the franchise tag could be in play barring an agreement on a long-term deal. The prioritization of Johnson means that all other free agents are expendable.

Key free agent needs

Wide receiver

Edge

Center

Defensive tackle

Why the holes? Lucas Patrick struggled in his two seasons in Chicago. The Bears are expected to seek an upgrade to anchor the offensive line. Whether Darnell Mooney stays or goes, Chicago needs to upgrade its wide receiver room around No. 1 option D.J. Moore. On defense, Montez Sweat was a revelation after arriving via midseason trade from Washington. Another pass-rushing threat could elevate Chicago's pass defense to a formidable unit.

Do they have the money?

They do. In addition to having two top-10 picks in the draft, the Bears have $70 million in salary cap space, good for third-most in the NFL, per Spotrac. They've already cleared out space with the painful but cap-savvy decisions to release franchise stalwarts Eddie Jackson and Cody Whitehair. That means a lot of options to build around their young quarterback, whether it's Fields, Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. There's tremendous opportunity here for the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles.

Potential notable cuts

RB Travis Homer

WR Velus Jones Jr.

Why they might be gone: Homer carried the ball a grand total of zero times in 2023 and has a $2.1 million cap hit next season. Jones tallied 71 yards from scrimmage in his second NFL season after being selected in the third round of the 2022 draft. He carries a $1.5 million cap hit in 2024 and a $1.7 million hit the following season.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 1 (from Panthers)

1st round: No. 9

3rd round: No. 75

4th round

4th round

5th round

Good draft fit

North Carolina QB Drake Maye

Why them? Maye's the complete package, possessing an ideal combination of size, athleticism, arm talent, intelligence, leadership and aggression. He presents a compelling case for the Bears to move on from Fields if that ultimately ends up being the decision. If there's a tie-breaker between Maye and the 6-1 Caleb Williams, Maye's 6-4, 229-pound frame could end up being it.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

Over the past three seasons, the Bears offense has averaged just 167.1 passing yards per game, a scandalously low number. This is a team with many clear needs. DJ Moore and Cole Kmet are true foundational pieces, but every other skill spot requires an upgrade. Chicago’s receiving room is full of bad ideas. For fantasy purposes, the dream scenario for the draft would look something like this Nate Tice mock, with the Bears resetting at quarterback, then selecting an explosive receiving talent with the ninth overall pick. — Andy Behrens