Report: Bears expected to add veteran quarterback to push Mitch Trubisky

Mitch Trubisky will have competition if the Bears can bring in a veteran quarterback to push him along. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears are committed to Mitch Trubisky, but it won’t be without some added depth to push him along.

The Bears are expected to sign an established veteran quarterback, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported. The ideas is to have a second-string player with extensive starting experience who can compete with Trubisky and make him win the job.

Bears following Titans’ QB model

The Tennessee Titans acquired veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill from the Miami Dolphins last March in a trade. The 2012 first-round draft pick was brought in on a one-year contract to put some pressure on Marcus Mariota. Six games in, Mariota hit the bench and Tannehill led the Titans to the AFC Championship game.

It was a historic season for a guy who hadn’t found much success in Miami despite being a longtime starter. And a historic season for the franchise as well.

Trubisky had a rough third season despite high hopes with dips in most statistical categories. In 15 starts, he went 326-of-516 (63.2 percent) for 3,138 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He had a 83.0 quarterback rating and dealt with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.

Chase Daniel has served as his backup for two seasons.

What quarterbacks are available to Bears?

To state the most obvious, Tom Brady is a free agent and it has driven the offsesaon rumor mill. But it’s more likely the Bears would pick up a less experienced — and less pricey — option such as Mariota, Washington’s Case Keenum or Cincinnati’s Andy Dalton, per ESPN.

Mariota is entering his sixth season and has started at least 12 games per season in all but the last. Keenum appears to be a possible addition for many teams after a journeyman career. He spent 2019 with the Redskins following Alex Smith’s leg injury while rookie Dwayne Haskins got up to speed.

Bears have ‘been in touch’ on Andy Dalton, per report

Dalton may be the odd QB out in Cincinnati as the Bengals hold the No. 1 pick and are expected to draft Joe Burrow.

According to The Athletic, the Bears have already “been in touch with the Bengals on the topic” of trading for Dalton. The Athletic’s Lindsay Jones reported one GM expects him to cost a second- or third-round draft pick.

Dalton, 32, has one more year on his deal before becoming an unrestricted free agent. It comes at a price of $17.7 million, per spotrac, but could be worth it for the shorter deal and a potential franchise-changing swing. Dalton would also be reunited with his former offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, who is now the OC with the Bears.

The Bears have around $25 million in cap space to work with, per ESPN and Spotrac.

