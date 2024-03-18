Report: Aaron Lynch has workout with Browns

The Browns are going outside the box to take a look at a potential defensive addition.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Cleveland had a workout with defensive end Aaron Lynch on Monday.

Lynch, 31, was a 49ers fifth-round pick in 2014. But he hasn't played since 2020 when he was with the Jaguars. That season, he appeared in eight games and recorded a sack, three QB hits, and one tackle for loss.

Lynch’s most productive season came for San Francisco way back in 2015, as he recorded 6.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and 21 QB hits.

Rapoport characterized Lynch’s workout with the Browns as “positive.”

In 81 career games, Lynch has 21.0 sacks, 37 tackles for loss, and 66 QB hits.