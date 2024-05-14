Report: 49ers sign OT Chris Hubbard to one-year, $1.375M deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers on Tuesday added veteran depth to their offensive line.

San Francisco reportedly has signed free-agent offensive tackle Chris Hubbard to a one-year, $1.375 million contract, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning, citing a source.

Hubbard started all nine of his games with the Tennessee Titans during the 2023 NFL season before sustaining a season-ending biceps injury last November.

The 10-year NFL vet has played with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, and most recently, the Titans.

Hubbard has logged 94 appearances and 58 starts over the course of his decade-long career. In a shortened season last year with Tennessee, he allowed four sacks and 18 pressures in 473 offensive snaps and 292 pass-blocking snaps.

In his 11th NFL season, the versatile swing tackle will hope to make an impact to help the 49ers return to the Super Bowl next season.

