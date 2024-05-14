Report: 49ers, Saints to hold joint practices, play preseason game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers’ summer schedule reportedly will include a trip to Southern California to practice against the New Orleans Saints followed by the two teams meeting at Levi’s Stadium in Week 2 of the preseason.

The 49ers-Saints game is being considered for a nationally televised prime time game, Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune reported Tuesday, citing multiple sources.

The Saints will host the 49ers for joint practices at their training site at UC Irvine leading up to the game, according to the report.

The details of the practices have yet to be finalized, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Tuesday.

Joint practices have become the preferred method for NFL teams to get controlled work against other teams during training camp. Last year, the 49ers had two days of practices against the Las Vegas Raiders, then sat most of their starters in the preseason game.

New Orleans finished second in the NFC South last season with a 9-8 record. The 49ers and Saints are not scheduled to meet during the 2024 regular season. The NFL will announce the entire regular season schedules for all teams Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The Saints feature former Raiders head coach Dennis Allen and former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. One of the Saints’ big offseason additions was former 49ers defensive end Chase Young, who signed a one-year, $12.5 million contract as a free agent.

Cornerback Isaac Yiadom, who will compete for a role in the 49ers’ secondary, started eight games for the Saints last season. He signed a one-year, $3 million deal with San Francisco.

