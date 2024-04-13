'Remember the Titans': West Florida, Washington baseball teams embrace Woodham's history

Justin O’Quinn stood on Marc Conti Field at West Florida High, just looking around.

Just four years ago, this field wasn’t even Marc Conti field. That was at the old West Florida campus on Longleaf Drive. And it had been 14 years since the field was once Woodham’s, where O’Quinn was the baseball team’s last head coach, before the school was shut down after the 2006-07 school year.

Eventually, some old Woodham teammates and players came out to greet him. They reminisced about the good ole’ days. That’s what baseball’s for anyways, right?

The memories. The emotions. The highs. The lows.

Now the head coach of the Booker T. Washington baseball team, O’Quinn just wanted to soak everything in.

“It got to me a little bit tonight, man,” O’Quinn said, choking up a little bit, after the West Florida-Booker T. Washington baseball game on Friday night at Marc Conti Field, where the Jaguars won 4-1. “With this being my last year of coaching – I’ve been coaching in this area for awhile, mostly at Woodham – it means a lot.”

After all, in O’Quinn’s – and numerous other Woodham alumni and former coaches that were at Friday’s special game – eyes, the field might say “Jaguars” and be coated with red padding around the backstop, but it’ll always be Woodham’s field.

“The scenery doesn’t change,” O’Quinn said.

O’Quinn, standing by home plate, was thrown immediately back to the 2007 season – the final Woodham season – in the Titans’ final home game.

The community already knew the school was closing. O’Quinn said it was a “tough year,” where, some days, workers would come into classrooms and start taking Woodham things off the walls right in the middle of the day with students sitting at their desk.

But there was still baseball.

It was the final home game for Woodham. They were down early against Gulf Breeze. It was a young roster for the Titans – and a small one at that, with just 13 or 14 players after some had transferred out, knowing the school was shutting down.

Eventually, the Titans came out with the 5-4 win, closing a chapter in the Panhandle’s history of high school baseball.

Before that contest, the team honored longtime volunteer assistant Marlon Bullock, who helped with numerous teams at the school. Bullock had passed away in 2004, and his son threw a ceremonial opening pitch.

“It was a very nice way to end it,” O’Quinn said. “Mr. Bull was a big deal around here.”

The game in 2024

Former Woodham High School baseball coaches Andy Lashley, Chip Weems, Mack Sturdivant, and Jon Boddy relive the glory days of Woodham High baseball during West Florida High School's Alumn night game on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Just as Bullock’s son threw out a ceremonial pitch, signifying the end of Woodham’s program, history repeated itself on Friday. West Florida, hosting its own alumni night on Friday, decided to honor the legacy and tradition of Woodham, which was where the Jaguars are now – on East Burgess Road.

Former coaches – Marc Conti, the only other West Florida baseball coach outside of Joe Rieland, Chip Weems, Jon Boddy, Andy Lashley and Mack Sturdivant – all threw a ceremonial opening pitch before the Booker T.-West Florida game.

The field, in the direction it faces, looks the same, Conti noted. The lights have been around since Weems’ time as the skipper of the Titans.

“We raised money out in the middle of the streets, tried not to get hit by traffic,” Weems said, chuckling a little bit.

The dugouts are different. The old concession stand was taken away and replaced by a new structure that hosts an upgraded concession stand and press box upstairs. The goal was to keep the integrity of the Woodham field, Conti said.

But there’s one major difference.

The tree behind home plate, which was dubbed, “Mr. Bull’s tree,” is gone.

“That’s the only thing that’s missing. That big ole’ tree,” Boddy said. “He always said, ‘I’ll go before this tree goes.’”

The traditions and the memories still live on.

“I own very little stuff, because stuff doesn’t mean anything to me,” Sturdivant said. “But to see friends and seeing things like this, that’s what matters to me.”

“I could see it on all their faces: the smiles. A lot of those guys stood there and threw batting practice while at Woodham,” Rieland said of watching the ceremonial first pitches. “You could just see the memories flowing.”

Coming full circle

Former Woodham baseball player, John Robbins (middle), stands with his two sons, Brett (left) and Dax, who are players on the West Florida baseball team. The Jaguars play at the Titans' old field, and honored both teams on Friday, March 12, 2024.

Conti and Boddy looked around and laughed a little bit. Their former players, some of them at least, who were at the game had brought their own children. Some were in the stands, intently watching the high school boys take the field.

Others, just as expected, were playing wiffle ball behind the third base dugout – likely burning out some energy before going home after the game. They probably slept well Friday night.

“That’s the part that makes me feel a little old,” Boddy said with a laugh, watching some of the kids play whiffle ball.

“It makes you feel real old,” Conti said. “Realizing that players I’ve seen, their kids now, I’ve got one who was on our first team, now his son is going to be coming to West Florida next year. That’s a full circle right there. It’s cool to see stuff like that.”

Boddy was watching the game unfold and was looking for a certain player: Dax Robbins. His father, Justin, played for Boddy. Justin was boasting an old Titans jersey – an away jersey at that, which his younger son, Brett, gave him a little crap for. “You have to take what you got,” Justin quipped in response.

At first, Boddy thought Dax was pitching. But after it was pointed out that Dax was playing third base, Boddy smiled.

“Now looking at him, Dax looks just like his dad,” Boddy said. “Justin was shorter. But, it looks like I’m watching Justin play. But Justin was a lefty, so he couldn’t play third base. He did play a lot of first base for me, though.”

“These kids, I tell them all the time, they’re making memories now that they’ll have for the rest of their life,” Justin said. “They probably won’t appreciate it until they get to be my age. But, now, I get to look back and be thankful for the memories I made.”

‘Remember the Titans!!!’

Woodham's C.J. Lindsey, left, moves in to attempt the tag on West Florida High's Daniel Wass, who was caught between Titan second baseman Kevin Jones, and third baseman Bubba Wells, for the rundown and was tagged out moments later as Woodham took on West Florida High at WFHS in 2007.

Rieland said there were about 20 or 30 people who showed up for a campus tour before the game on Friday, able to see the West Florida campus while looking at some of the history of Woodham in the Titan Conference Room.

Outside of that small space, it’s tough to find Woodham history. Lashley, when he was coaching at Woodham, said the school just “started tossing stuff out.” He tried to grab as much as he could – trophies, for example – and others were able to salvage some things.

“It was a long time ago, but there are still some harsh feelings,” Weems said.

And that’s what Rieland is trying to help. He wants to show the Woodham alumni and community that they still have a home – even if it says West Florida everywhere. Sturdivant said it likely “warmed their heart” – his own included – to have Woodham remembered.

Everyone, unanimously, agreed that it’s great to see West Florida “appreciate the program that Woodham was able to build here,” connecting traditions.

“I hope they know this place is open to them. We want them here. We want them to feel like they’re a part of this,” Rieland said. “Likewise, we want our West Florida guys to come back too.”

“Anything that you can do to remember the Woodham community – I mean, this is where we went to school – I think it’s a good thing,” Boddy said.

While home should be where the heart is, Woodham’s home is still gone. But one thing is for sure.

“Remember the Titans!!!” current Booker T. Washington Athletic Director Jade Brown said on social media, replying to a post about Friday’s game.

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: West Florida, Washington baseball teams remember Woodham during game