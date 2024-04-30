'Relegation arrives with an overwhelming feeling of relief'

[BBC]

This is my third experience of relegation from the top flight, and the first one to arrive with an overwhelming feeling of relief.

2007 was all righteous fury at being on the wrong end of the Carlos Tevez affair. 2021 – albeit somewhat dulled by a full season of empty stadiums – brought angst at an opportunity squandered; a wave crested.

2024? I’m just glad it’s (almost) over.

As someone who expected relegation before a ball was kicked, there hasn’t been even a faint moment of hope along the way as our soon-to-be-historic defence coughs up goal after goal. Even taking the lead at Old Trafford and St James’ Park in the last week elicited little more than a shrug before the inevitable deluge at the other end.

I don’t have high expectations for next season back in the Championship – there’s far too much uncertainty about our squad to call it either way – but I’m incredibly excited about going into games and feeling like we have a chance again.

I imagine I will have a surreal time trying to process a 0-0 home draw – wait, other teams don’t always have to score four or more?

Relief, then, at the confirmation of relegation. What that says about the club’s preparation for this season, or the disparity between haves and have-nots even among teams in the same league, I’ll leave you to draw your own conclusions.

Ben Meakin can be found at the BladesPod