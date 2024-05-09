Reider's Block Episode 5: Wrapping up UNM football spring practice
May 8—In episode five of Reider's Block, Journal staff writer Sean Reider recaps the end of spring practice and discusses head coach Bronco Mendenhall's closing remarks, the transfer portal and more.
Podcast Archive
You can listen to episodes of Reider's Block as well as current and past editions of Talking Grammer and Prep Central on the Albuquerque Journal Podcast Network. Podcasts are also available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.