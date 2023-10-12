Will Reichard scoring record: Alabama kicker rising up all-time SEC, NCAA points total

Alabama kicker Will Reichard is approaching all-time status in the SEC and NCAA college football record books.

The fifth-year kicker is just one point removed from becoming the SEC’s all-time points scorer. He is tied with former Auburn kicker and NFL All-Pro Daniel Carlson for the conference record heading into the Crimson Tide's Week 7 game vs. Arkansas.

The Hoover, Alabama, native is also closing in on a pair of NCAA records — most points by a kicker and most points by a player — with half of the 2023 college football season left to play, not including a bowl game.

Follow along here as Reichard takes aim at becoming one of the most prolific scorers in college football history:

Will Reichard stats

Reichard in 2023 is 12 of 12 on field goal attempts heading into Week 7, with a long of 51 yards against Texas in Week 2. He has also completed 18 of 18 extra point attempts.

Here's a week-by-week look at his stats for the 2023 college football season, including field goals, extra point attempts and longest field goals:

vs. Middle Tennessee: No field goal attempts; 7 of 7 on extra point attempts

vs. Texas: 3 of 3 (long of 51); 1 of 1 on extra point attempts

vs. South Florida: 1 of 1 (long of 30); 2 of 2 on extra point attempts

vs. Ole Miss: 3 of 3 (long of 48); 1 of 1 on extra point attempts

vs. Mississippi State: 4 of 4 (long of 48); 4 of 4 on extra point attempts

vs. Texas A&M: 1 of 1 (39); 3 of 3 on extra point attempts

How many points has Will Reichard scored?

Perhaps the best kicker in Alabama football history, Reichard has scored 480 points heading into Week 7 of the 2023 season.

He has scored 54 points this season on 18 extra-points and a perfect 12 of 12 field-goal makes. He also leads Alabama in all-time point-after touchdown conversions (258).

Will Reichard points by year

Year FG FG percentage XP Points (total) 2019 4-7 57.1% 21-22 33 (33) 2020 14-14 100% 84-84 126 (159) 2021 22-28 78.6% 71-72 137 (296) 2022 22-26 84.6% 64-64 130 (426) 2023 12-12 100% 18-18 54 (480) Career 74-87 85.0% 258-260 480

SEC record for most points scored

The current record for most career points in the SEC was set by Daniel Carlson, who kicked at Auburn from 2014-17.

Carlson is a two-time All-Pro, landing on the NFL’s second team in 2021 and first team in 2022. Here is where Reichard stands alongside Carlson and the rest of the SEC's all-time leading scorers:

T-1: Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn (2014-17): 480 points

T-1: Will Reichard, K, Alabama (2019-present) : 480 points

3: Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Georgia (2016-19): 440 points

4: Blair Walsh, K, Georgia (2008-11): 412 points

5: Anders Carlson, K, Auburn (2018-22): 410 points

6: Billy Bennett, Georgia (2000-03): 409 points

7: Marshall Morgan, K, Georgia (2012-15): 407 points

8: Leigh Tiffin, K, Alabama (2006-09): 385 points

9: Jeff Hall, K, Tennessee (1995-98): 371 points

10: Colt David, K, LSU (2005-08): 369 points

NCAA record for most points scored

The NCAA record for most all-time points is held by former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds, with 530. Reynolds scored 88 touchdowns and a 2-point conversion from 2012-15.

The NCAA record for all-time points by a kicker was set by former Oklahoma kicker Austin Seibert, who scored 499 career points from 2015-18.

Reichard, who has 480 career points, only needs 51 to break the all-time record and 19 to break the kicker record. Here is where he stands among the all-time leading scorers:

1: Keenan Reynolds, QB, Navy (2012-15): 530 points

2: Kenneth Dixon, RB, Louisiana Tech (2012-15): 522 points

3: Montee Ball, RB, Wisconsin (2009-12): 500 points

4: Austin Seibert, K, Oklahoma (2015-18): 499 points

5: Zane Gonzalez, K, Arizona State (2013-16): 494 points

T-6: Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn (2014-17): 480 points

T-6: Will Reichard, K, Alabama (2019-present): 480 points

8: Travis Prentice, RB, Miami (Ohio) (1996-99): 468 points

9: Dustin Hopkins, K, Florida State (2009-12): 466 points

10: Jonathan Barnes, K, Louisiana Tech (2014-17): 462 points

