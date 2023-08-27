With regular season approaching, here's who has been cut from Bears roster

The Chicago Bears wrapped up their third and final preseason game on Saturday, falling 24-21 to the Buffalo Bills to wrap up a 1-2 preseason as the team prepares for the regular-season opener on Sept. 10.

Just one day removed from the final preseason game, roster cuts have begun as the Bears start the process of trimming the active roster down to 53.

Among Sunday's cuts were backup quarterback P.J. Walker and former first-round pick offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood.

Source confirms the Bears have released QB PJ Walker. Tyson Bagent’s unexpected August run appears to have landed him the QB2 job. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 27, 2023

The #Bears are releasing former 1st rounder Alex Leatherwood, source said — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2023

The two cuts announced Sunday bring the Bears' current roster count at 84, meaning some more significant reduction is on the way before the Sept. 10 opener against the Green Bay Packers.

