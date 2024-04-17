Red Devils, Siuslaw win Coquille Twilight Meet

Apr. 16—Coquille's girls had a trio of double-winners and took titles in more than half the events overall to win the Coquille Twilight Meet on Friday.

Coquille was followed by Siuslaw and Myrtle Point. Siuslaw topped the other 13 schools for the boys, followed by Myrtle Point and Brookings-Harbor.

Sisters Callie and Ada Millet each won two events as part of the Red Devils' team victory.

Callie won the discus with a throw of 112 feet, 9 inches and also took the pole vault by clearing 10 feet, 1 inch. She placed second to teammate Melanie Lambson in the long jump with a new best of 15-2 and was sixth in the shot put.

Ada took the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 27.8 seconds and dipped under 50 seconds in the 300 hurdles for the first time, winning in 49.61. She also placed third in the pole vault and anchored Coquille's winning 4x100 relay, teaming with Lambson, Kaytlin Johnson and Emelia Wirebaugh to finish in 53.10.

Lambson, meanwhile, won the 100 in 13.48, soared 17 feet to take the long jump and was second to Ada Millet in the 300 hurdles with her time of 52.67.

Coquille also won the 4x400 relay, with the squad of Matti Nelson, Kylee Brugnoli, Synthia Salazar and Faith Gertner finishing in 4:36.4.

Wirebaugh won the triple jump with a leap of 32-2.

Holli Vigue was second to Callie Millet in the discus (111-11) and third in both the javelin (105-8) and shot put (33-9 1/2 ) with personal bests for the Red Devils. Reagan Krantz was second in the pole vault and Bryleigh Mead was second in the 1,500 (5:11).

Siuslaw got wins by Mya Wells in the 1,500 (5:06), Allison Hughes in the 3,000 (11:22) an Danin Lacouture in the shot put with a new best 35-5 — her sister Jane was second with a best of her own of 34-0.

Jadelin Warner won the javelin for Myrtle Point (109-2), Pacific's Hannah Long took the high jump (4-10) and Kendra Bushnell of Powers took the 200 (28.46) all with personal bests. The other girls winners were Brookings-Harbor's Johanna Larson in the 400 (1:05.00) and Gold Beach's Eva Mordja in the 100 hurdles (19.08).

Pacific's Long was second in the 100 hurdles (19.42), Warner was second for Myrtle Point in the 100 (13.53) and Kenzie Robinson was second for the Bobcats in the 200 (29.28) and third in the 100 (13.59).

In the boys portion of the meet, Myrtle Point's Mason Detzler had another big day, setting a new best in the shot put with an effort of 58-11 1/2 and winning the discus with a season-best mark of 157-2. Gold Beach's Korben Storns was a distant second in both events and Myrtle Point's Logan Clayburn was third in each.