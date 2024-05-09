Red Bull to reveal Adrian Newey’s RB17 hypercar at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Red Bull will unveil Adrian Newey’s highly-anticipated RB17 hypercar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this summer.

The RB17 is the last project chief technical officer Newey will work on before leaving Red Bull at the start of 2025 following 19 years at the team. The design guru has been linked with a move to rivals Ferrari.

Newey and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner will be present for the big reveal on Friday 12 July, while ex-Red Bull driver David Coulthard will also be on-site at Goodwood.

The £5m hypercar project will feature a two-seat carbon fibre monocoque chassis with a V10 engine and only 50 will be manufactured.

Horner said: “We are excited to debut the RB17 to the public for the first time and couldn’t think of a better world stage than Goodwood Festival of Speed.

“The RB17 exudes rarity and engineering excellence. We’ve channelled everything we know about racing into making the ultimate performance car and can’t wait for the public to see the result.

“I’m also just as thrilled to be bringing such a remarkable selection of cars and drivers to the iconic festival and look forward to celebrating our 20th season in front of such passionate motorsport fans.”

Adrian Newey’s RB17 hypercar will be his last project before he leaves Red Bull (Getty Images)

Williams drivers Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, as well as team principal James Vowles, will also present over the Goodwood weekend, driving the 1982 championship-winning FW08 car.

Goodwood Festival of Speed founder the Duke of Richmond added: “I am delighted that Oracle Red Bull Racing be joining us at the Festival of Speed this summer to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

“In such a poignant year for the Formula 1 team, I am honoured they have chosen the Festival of Speed as the venue to unveil the much-anticipated RB17 for its global public debut, and I know our fans will be hugely excited for the team to bring a multitude of their championship-winning cars and drivers to the event this year.”

The 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place from Thursday 11 July to Sunday 14 July.