Ferrari must target genius Adrian Newey to win with Lewis Hamilton

It is difficult not to overstate the importance – with a knowledge of Formula 1’s complicated and intricate mechanics unparalleled in the sport – of Adrian Newey at Red Bull. When Christian Horner first acquired the design guru’s services in late 2005 following a season of courting, purposely bumping into Newey around the paddock to build a rapport, it was a sign that Red Bull were here to stay. Here to win.

Lo and behold, five years later, the energy drinks giant turned F1 team won their first world championship with Sebastian Vettel. Six have followed in the years since, largely due to Newey’s genius.

So Thursday’s revelation, unconfirmed at this stage, that Newey wants to leave Red Bull after 18 years at the team is earth-shaking news in F1. The current furore surrounding Horner and allegations of coercive behaviour towards a female colleague – and the rumblings of team politics the probe has blown wide open – has unsettled Newey to the point that he is keen on pastures new.

There are still many moving parts. Newey has made it known informally that he wants out but Red Bull will fight to keep a man they have pinned down to a £10m-a-year contract until the end of 2025. Should he depart, he may have to take a year’s gardening leave, rendering him unable to join another team until 2026. As such, his influence on a new outfit may not be seen until a year or two after that.

But if Red Bull have lost their chief technical officer, it is a seismic blow to the dominant frontrunners. And open’s a world of opportunities for their competitors.

Newey, now 65, is regarded as the greatest car designer in F1 history. The 65-year-old first made his name during Williams’ successful era in the 90s before moving onto McLaren in 1997, where he tasted victory with Mika Hakkinen. Over 30 years in the sport has seen him win 12 constructors’ championships.

His vast and unique knowledge of the current regulations – he wrote a thesis at university in Southampton on ground-effect aerodynamics – is unmatchable across the vast array of Oxbridge-educated engineers in the paddock.

Adrian Newey looks set to leave Red Bull after 18 years at the team (Getty Images)

Newey tasted success with Williams and McLaren in the 1990s (Getty Images)

When Mercedes and other teams experienced porpoising of their cars in 2022, Red Bull were unaffected. Newey saw the issue coming – and altered the car appropriately. Max Verstappen’s utter dominance in the last two years, winning 38 of the last 49 races, is down to Newey’s philosophy.

Indisputably, with the RB18, RB19 and this year’s RB20, he has designed one of Formula 1’s most dominant range of cars.

It makes his next move – if there is a next move, he is in his mid-60s and may wish to take an early retirement – absolutely fascinating. All speculation points to Ferrari at this stage with a dream partnership with Lewis Hamilton next year, mere fantasy a matter of months ago, a distinct possibility.

Newey has grown tired of the political tension at Red Bull, unearthed amid the Christian Horner saga (AP)

Newey has never worked for Ferrari, rejecting three offers over the years from the Scuderia. He last year admitted he did harbour an “emotional” regret that he has never worked for the sport’s most illustrious outfit. He was close in 1993, but didn’t want to move to Italy. Now though, there’s speculation his wife Amanda is looking at properties around Maranello. Newey was reportedly pictured at Bologna airport a few weeks ago.

All the signs make Ferrari the most likely destination for Newey’s services. Newey has never worked with Hamilton, either; if the Brit had any lingering doubt about moving from Mercedes to the prancing horse next year, the acquisition of Newey would wipe that into oblivion. For Ferrari and for the sport, it would be a dream partnership.

Ferrari boss John Elkann and team principal Fred Vasseur should move heaven and earth to land Newey in the months ahead. It could be the fine detail which propels them back to the front of the pack.

But there’s still some way to go in this tale. Aston Martin, on the rise with Fernando Alonso and billions of pounds worth of investment from owner Lawerence Stroll, are interested and have already tabled a big-money offer. Should Newey want to stay in the UK, Aston is the obvious pick. But a Ferrari final hurrah, to coincide with Hamilton’s last dance, is the romantic next step.

Should that happen, his input would not be seen immediately. Red Bull will win the championship this year and likely in 2025, too. Yet new regulations in 2026 could shake the pack-up and Newey’s influence will be key. If he steals a march like he did in 2022 – the last regulation change – the consequences for whoever has his services will be monumental. We wait to find out more.