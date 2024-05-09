Recruiting: 5 questions with Plantation-American Heritage CB Greg "Zae" Thomas

PLANTATION — It wasn’t too long ago that American Heritage cornerback Greg “Zae” Thomas was one of the more underrecruited players in the 2025 class.

Those days are long gone.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder boasts several Power 4 offers and currently has scheduled official visits for Florida State and Clemson. He’s said LSU, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee and West Virginia also are high on his list.

American Heritage defensive back Greg "Zae" Thomas in practice Thursday in Plantation.

Thomas said he’d like to make a final decision between late summer and the first few weeks of the season.

He had a breakout season in 2023 with 19 tackles and two interceptions, including a big one against Chaminade-Madonna.

Thomas, ranked No. 26 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100, answered five questions for USA Today after Thursday’s practice.

Q. Florida State was one of the first schools to offer and your former head coach, Patrick Surtain Sr., is the defensive backs coach there. How big is that for you?

Florida State defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Jr.

A. I love the love they’ve showed me since the first day they offered me. It’s been consistent love, support. (Surtain) is a plus. It’s big to already have a connection within the program.

Q. What’s most important to you when looking for a college program?

A. Just stability. Right now, college football is crazy with all the NIL and college coaches switching and all that, so one of the biggest things would be stability in the program. Somewhere I can go and continue to get developed and not have to worry about things outside of football.

Q. How big was that Chaminade-Madonna game for you and for your recruiting?

A. I knew in the spring of last year that was going to be a big game. I had already played against those guys in 7-on-7 and I knew that with me, what I felt, being underrated at the time, that would be my chance to show what I can do. Actually, funny story, I watched four hours of film that week. I probably watch an hour or two hours, but I was locked in the whole week. I knew it would be a big opportunity on a big stage.

Q. What’s it like being the next big-time defensive back at Heritage, a.k.a. "DBU"?

A. It’s great. Last year, I stepped into this position wearing No. 2. It took me a little while to understand what it means, but I feel like as time goes on and especially now, I understand the importance of the number and the responsibility that comes with it.

Q. Who are the players you watch and try to model your game after?

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II

A. Someone who recently graduated from here Damari Brown. He taught me a lot. He would stay after practice and teach me and go over things with me from practice. Pat Surtain, Tarik Woolen, bigger corners like that. Kool-Aid McKinstry, who just came out of Bama. People like that.

