Recent NBA mock draft sees Bulls select Miami guard Kyshawn George

The Chicago Bulls have a chance to add some serious talent this summer with the 11th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Though this year’s draft is regarded as one of the weakest in recent history, pairing Coby White and the rest of their young core with another youngster is a great opportunity. In a recent mock draft from Kyle Boone of CBS Sports, the Bulls selected Miami guard Kyshawn George.

“Strong candidate to be a late-riser in this process,” Boone wrote. “George shot 40.8% from 3-point range and rated in the 92nd percentile as a catch-and-shoot weapon as a freshman at Miami last season, per Synergy data. Huge frame and does a little of everything that will have NBA teams intrigued.”

George is a 6-foot-7 guard known in part for his three-point shooting at the collegiate level. For a Bulls team that doesn’t have many guys who can shoot well from behind the arc, he seems like a solid target.

Chicago doesn’t need more guards, but at his height, George could definitely play up a position and give them minutes at the wing.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire