NBA mock draft has Bulls selecting Ron Holland with 11th pick

The Chicago Bulls have a chance to redesign their future this summer, and the 2024 NBA Draft will be a huge part of that. If they can snag another solid young player to put next to Coby White, they’ll be in solid shape. ESPN’s latest mock draft has the Bulls selecting G League Ignite forward Ron Holland with the 11th pick.

“The Bulls have been treading water for several years and now are staring at an aging roster with few prospects for improvement internally,” wrote Jonathan Givony. “Rolling the dice on an 18-year-old prospect such as Holland, at one point ranked the No. 1 player in his high school class and a strong prospect at the top of this draft, could make sense at this point in the draft.

“Holland’s competitiveness, aggressiveness and scoring instincts give him a chance to emerge as a very productive NBA player as his perimeter shooting and decision-making continue to evolve.”

Bringing in a player as young as Holland would certainly give the Bulls a project to work on moving forward.

