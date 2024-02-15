Recap: Auburn throttles South Carolina at Neville Arena

Neville Arena has become the best home-court advantage across college basketball.

The No. 12 Auburn Tigers (20-5, 9-3 SEC) won another game in double-digit, blowout fashion in front of their home crowd on Wednesday night. This lopsided affair was never very close after a 9-4 Gamecock run to open the game.

The 101-61 final was No. 11 South Carolina (21-4, 9-3 SEC)’s worst loss of the season, the 40-point margin was also Auburn’s largest over an AP top-25 team in program history.

Star guard Meechie Johnson and company had no answer for a devastating Auburn defensive attack all night long. One of the hottest teams in the SEC, and college basketball, was rattled for a good 30 minutes of this game.

The aforementioned Johnson along with stars B.J Mack and Colin Murray Boyles were solid, but the remainder of the Gamecocks roster scored just 6 points to help them. On the offensive side, Auburn’s scoring attack was once again led by forwards Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome.

The latter did his best Steph Curry impression ahead of the NBA’s All-Star Weekend, knocking down a career-best four 3-point shots on his way to 21 points.

Williams, who normally does most of his work inside as well, decided Broome needed a splash brother by hitting four threes of his own. In total, the senior shot (8/11) from the field in a customarily efficient night.

Auburn’s second best player finished his night with 23 points, two rebounds, one assists, and one contact lens lost late in the second half.

Plenty of other Tigers chipped in during Auburn’s third 100+ point performance of the season. Chad Baker-Mazara, K.D Johnson, Denver Jones, Trae Donaldson, Dylan Cardwell, and Chaney Johnson all contributed two or more field goals.

Auburn will celebrate the massive victory before preparing to face a very talented Kentucky team on Saturday night back at Neville Arena.

South Carolina should be due for a bounce back this weekend when LSU comes to town on Saturday afternoon.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire