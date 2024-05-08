Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and build-up to second leg tonight

Real Madrid take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final tonight after the first leg finished in a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena.

Last week Vinicius Jr was on target twice for Madrid to cancel out goals by Leroy Sane and Harry Kane for Bayern, leaving Thomas Tuchel’s side needing to pull off a win in the Santiago Bernabeu to reach the final. “It’s one of the most difficult stadiums to win in, but not impossible," Tuchel said yesterday. “Given that they’re at home, it’s maybe at 51 per cent for Real.”

Madrid claimed their 36th La Liga title at the weekend having lost only one league match all season. Ahead of this second leg the manager, Carlo Ancelotti, said that “anything can happen” as Madrid bid to add to their 14 European Cups. “We respect [Bayern] because they did very well and better than us in the first leg,” he admitted.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich LIVE

The second leg kicks off at the Bernabeu at 8pm BST

Bayern boss Tuchel tells players to find their inner child at Bernabeu

14:45 , Sonia Twigg

Playing against Real Madrid in a Champions League semi-final is what many of Bayern Munich's players would have grown up dreaming about and manager Thomas Tuchel wants his side to rediscover their inner child at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

After last week's 2-2 draw in Germany, Bayern will have to beat Real in their own back yard if they are to reach the final at Wembley.

With Bayer Leverkusen ending Bayern's 11-year Bundesliga reign by securing the league title last month, the six-times European Cup winners have only one trophy left to fight for this season.

Tuchel spent several minutes talking to his players in an empty Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Tuesday and said that he told them they needed to find extra motivation within themselves.

"It is important to connect with your own inner child. When we were little we played these games in the garden. So now we are here and that's our chance to make it true," he told a press conference in Madrid.

"I think both teams have to endure defending and suffering when their opponents have the ball. It is extremely difficult to steal the ball from Real Madrid. Both teams are very, very strong in the transition game. It gets very complex. You need luck and precision. Then everything is possible at this stage."

Reuters

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich: Lunin to start in goal

14:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is not taking any chances in goal for the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich tonight, keeping Andriy Lunin as the goalkeeper despite Thibaut Courtois’ return from injury last weekend.

Ancelotti said Tuesday he will stick to the plan of starting Lunin at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium even though Courtois had an assured performance in the 3-0 win over Cadiz on Saturday, which allowed Madrid to clinch the Spanish league title

Courtois did well in his first match since tearing the ACL in his left knee in August, two days before the start of the season. He then also ruptured the meniscus in his right knee in March when he was close to making a comeback.

“Lunin will play tomorrow,” Ancelotti said Tuesday. “Courtois has to take his time to get back to his best. He played against Cadiz after training very well and had an excellent game, showing security and confidence, but he has to get back to his best.”

Lunin has impressed since replacing Courtois. The 25-year-old Ukrainian won the starting position over Kepa Arrizabalaga, the former Chelsea player who is Madrid’s other reserve goalkeeper.

But Lunin made a couple of mistakes in the recent “clasico” against Barcelona, prompting criticism and reigniting the discussion about who should start.

Andriy Lunin will continue with the gloves (AP)

Predicted line-ups

14:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

So here’s how the two sides could line up tonight at the Bernabeu:

Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Tchouameni; Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Mazraoui; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Kane.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Team news

13:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

Carlo Ancelotti will stick with Andriy Lunin in goal having deputised well this season, despite the return to fitness of Madrid’s first-choice goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois. David Alaba remains absent.

For Bayern, Raphael Guerreiro will miss the second leg after injuring his ankle, though Matthis de Ligt has returned to full training. Eric Dier suffered a forehead injury against Stuttgart but was able to train on Monday.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: How to watch the game tonight

13:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST ahead of kick-off at 8pm. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich

13:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich vie for a place in the Champions League final with their tie finely poised after the first leg.

A Vinicius Jr double secured a 2-2 draw in Germany for Carlo Ancelotti’s side to take the semi-final back to the Bernabeu level.

But despite a below-par Bundesliga season, Bayern have managed to lift their level in this competition and again showed the qualities required to reach the Wembley decider.

It could well be a thrilling night in the Spanish capital with two of Europe’s biggest clubs eyeing continental silverware.

Vinicius Jr scored twice in the first leg (Getty Images)

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich

Tuesday 7 May 2024 17:26 , Sonia Twigg

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, the Champions League final second leg.

We will be bringing you all the build up, team news and live coverage of the match at the Bernabeu.