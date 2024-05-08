Is Real Madrid v Bayern Munich on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League semi-final

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich vie for a place in the Champions League final (Getty Images)

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich vie for a place in the Champions League final with their tie finely poised after the first leg.

A Vinicius Jr double secured a 2-2 draw in Germany for Carlo Ancelotti’s side to take the semi-final back to the Bernabeu level.

But despite a below-par Bundesliga season, Bayern have managed to lift their level in this competition and again showed the qualities required to reach the Wembley decider.

It could well be a thrilling night in the Spanish capital with two of Europe’s biggest clubs eyeing continental silverware.

When is Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich?

The semi-final second leg is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 8 May at the Santiago Bernabeu.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Carlo Ancelotti has a decision to make in goal, with Thibaut Courtois back available but Andriy Lunin having deputised well this season. David Alaba remains absent.

Raphael Guerreiro will miss the second leg after injuring his ankle, though Matthis de Ligt has returned to full training. Eric Dier suffered a forehead injury against Stuttgart but was able to train on Monday

Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Tchouameni; Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Mazraoui; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Kane

Odds

Real Madrid win 10/11

Draw 14/5

Bayern Munich win 14/5

Prediction

Real Madrid 2-3 Bayern Munich a.e.t (4-5 agg)

