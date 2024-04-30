'Real deal' who misses 'lot of chances' - the curious case of Dessers

Cyriel Dessers reached the 20-goal mark in all competitions for Rangers on Sunday, becoming the first top-flight Ibrox striker to do so in his debut season since Kris Boyd nearly two decades ago.

Just as Rangers’ season threatened to completely unravel, Dessers has come up with big goals in the past two games. A double in the 2-0 Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hearts was followed by a 74th-minute winner as Rangers scraped three points in Paisley.

Injuries have thrust the Nigeria international to the forefront of his team’s pursuit of success in recent months. Yet he has struggled to convince at times this season and you may struggle to find Rangers supporters gushing over his overall contribution.

As Philippe Clement's men attempt to overhaul league leaders Celtic, who they will also meet in the Scottish Cup final, could Dessers emerge as the Ibrox hero?

A fellow striker, Tony Watt of Premiership-bound Dundee United, says Dessers has been "brilliant” since Philippe Clement took charge in November.

“He misses a lot of chances. But if a striker gets a lot of chances, that's a tell-tale sign he's doing the right things,” Watt told the BBC’s Scottish Football Podcast.

“I think he's had a really good season. If you take away the first part, maybe bedding in and then he didn't really look fit, he's hitting his stride now and he's scoring a lot of goals.

“He looks a real deal for me. If he can replicate that next season then he'll be doing well for them.”

Just how big a role will Dessers have at Rangers beyond the summer? BBC Scotland pundit Michael Stewart expects the 29-year-old to slip down the pecking order once Clement bolsters his squad.

“Twenty goals is not to be sniffed at, but everybody can see Rangers are lacking up front,” says Stewart. “Dessers scored big goals in the last two games, but has he done it enough this season?

“I would suggest he’s been fortunate to have so much time and opportunities because of injuries to others and lack of activity in the January transfer window.

“Clement has handled it very well. I would imagine he isn't convinced by Dessers, but he’s kept him onside because he knew he didn’t have many other options.

"Come the summer I expect it will be a priority to get what he regards as his first choice number nine.”