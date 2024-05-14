Real chance Isaiah Collier could join DeMar DeRozan on Chicago Bulls

The future of Isaiah Collier will become a lot clearer in a month and a half. The 2024 NBA draft will be held in the last week of June. Collier will find out where his NBA career will begin. There could be a USC connection in the pros. Multiple NBA draft analysts are projecting that Isaiah Collier will join DeMar DeRozan on the Chicago Bulls.

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie joined ESPN in projecting Collier to the Bulls at No. 11 in the first round. The consensus is that Collier is a lottery-level pick in the NBA draft, but not a top-five pick. He could move up into the top 10, but there appear to be too many questions surrounding his game and overall profile for him to rise into the top five. It would be fascinating if Collier did join DeRozan and added to the USC presence on the Bulls. It will also be notable to see if the Bulls move any of their other important players in an attempt to freshen up their roster heading into 2025.

