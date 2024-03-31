Readers' expectations for Tennessee football in 2024 tempered by road failures | Adams

Tennessee football will return most of their starters and could have a superstar at quarterback in Nico Iamaleava. So, I asked my literary contributors what their expectation are for the 2024 season.

Shemp writes: They will lose one game they should have won as they have done almost every year going back to Bill Battle and Johnny Majors (army, duke, north texas, usc, etc, ) which will damn the season even if they upset OU, UGA or Bama.

My response: But at least, they won’t lose to Georgia State, which hasn’t appeared on the schedule since it beat the Vols – and alleged defensive mastermind Jeremy Pruitt – 38-30 in the 2019 season opener.

Bill writes: To me, it mostly depends on the effect of the NCAA allegations against UT. I fear a transfer portal exodus, maybe even before we know Tennessee is not going to be penalized.

If our current roster remains intact, we could be an offensive juggernaut given our talent level. The defense should be better, too. I have high hopes for a one- or two-loss season.

My response: If I were you, I wouldn’t worry about the NCAA. Of course, I also would have told you not to worry about Georgia State before the 2019 season opener.

Glenn writes: With the offensive line, running backs, and receivers they will field, the superstar QB should help them lead the nation again in offensive stats. That should translate in an upset or two.

But as with the recent past, a Heupel team is capable of laying an egg in an away game somewhere. Joe Milton hamstrung the Vols in 2023. That probably won’t happen with Nico.

My response: UT’s toughest road games will come against Georgia and Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma game looks winnable. The Georgia game doesn’t.

James writes: I expect this year’s football team to be better than last year but not as good as the one in Hendon Hooker’s senior season. Three regular-season losses sounds about right.

My response: The Vols could be improved in almost every area. So, a 10-2 season - which would be playoff worthy - is a possibility.

Vols Mark writes: We need nine wins. Short of that, it’s going to be problematic. The losses must not be total breakdowns on the road; VolNation won’t stand for another season like that.

My response: Tennessee’s road work has been troublesome. The defense probably still has Cody Schrader nightmares from last season’s game at Missouri.

Chris writes: Expectations are to make the playoffs…period.

My response: I agree. Anything short of that would be a disappointment.

But plenty of other programs will have the same expectations, including at least six teams from the SEC.

Colorado Mark writes: Tennessee will win 7 or 8 games, go to a meaningless bowl game attended by a few thousand fans, pass the cornbread.

My response: The only way the Vols should win fewer than eight games: Iamaleava is injured early in the season.

And I’m eating all the cornbread.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Readers' expectations for Tennessee football tempered by road failures