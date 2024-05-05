Readers divided on possible super conference in college football. Here's my advice. | Adams

The landscape of college football keeps changing. The more it changes, the stronger the SEC and Big Ten conferences have become.

The Big Ten brand now encompasses the most prominent programs on the West Coast. The SEC is adding Texas and Oklahoma, former Big 12 powerhouses.

The stronger those conferences become, the more we hear of a “super conference,” which would replace the NCAA for football purposes.

So, I asked some of my literary contributors if they were in favor of a Big Ten and SEC merger to form a super conference.

Vols Mark writes: I advocate for the merger of the SEC and Big Ten into a Superconference. The recent developments surrounding name, image, and likeness (NIL) have highlighted the NCAA’s inadequacy in navigating the future of college athletics.

It’s evident that the NCAA, once perceived as a bastion of fair play and sportsmanship, now operates with tactics reminiscent of a mafioso strong-arm style rather than upholding its foundational values.

My response: The NCAA has been more concerned with enforcing tedious rules than working toward the betterment of college sports.

David writes: No. Do what is best for ALL college sports, not just Big Ten & SEC football. A competent governing organization is needed − not the current NCAA which should be “blown up” and restructured.

To meld SEC and Big 10 together would “suck all the oxygen” out of college sports to the determent of everything but football.

I’m dreaming but – Use (UT president) Randy Boyd to select a group of (4 or 5) successful business people (not educators or sport celebrities). Their charge would be to develop an organization staffed with full time employees to govern college athletes. Keep the good (March Madness, College World Series, support of other “minor” sports - etc.) and establish sane governing principles for all.

My response: You are right. It’s all about leadership.

Tennessee’s athletic department is in so much better shape now because of its leadership: Boyd, UT chancellor Donde Plowman and athletic director Danny White.

Not all schools or conferences – and certainly, not the NCAA − have that kind of leadership. We lost the Pac-12 because of atrocious leadership. That never should have happened.

Colorado Mark writes: I thought they already did, well basically. As for the ncaa, (no caps for them) they are in the hospice on life support, time is running out for them faster than the moonshine from one of Mark and Diggers stills.

My response: The SEC and Big Ten have their own best interests in mind. You can’t blame them for that.

And it seems as though they’re forming a super conference without calling it that. They have the best television deals and the best programs. In the past 22 years, 19 of the national championships have been won by teams currently in the Big Ten and SEC.

Ken writes: Not at all. For all its flaws and missteps, especially recently, I still feel like the NCAA has a role to play in the administration of college sports. Basketball and especially football are rapidly becoming more like the pro leagues, and a super conference would only exacerbate that for the worse.

I remember fondly traveling to Boston with the Pride of the Southland to play Boston College back in the late 80s, even though BC won.

My response: That was a great trip. But you can’t blame the loss of trips like that on expansion. SEC schools play eight conference games, so they have opportunities to schedule attractive nonconference opponents.

Instead, they’re more intent in scheduling pushover opponents for home games.

James writes: As much as I despise Notre Dame and find the ACC/Big 12/etc. to be lacking in true contenders, I really prefer things as is as opposed to the suggested SEC-Big Ten Super Conference - it just seems wrong.

My response: “Wrong” sometimes carries the day in college football.

Richard writes: Yes. The NCAA has ruined college sports.

My response: A friend of mine, who is a longtime college football fan, said he might punt the sport and just watch the NFL next season. He’s tired of teams switching conferences and players switching teams.

But he’s the exception. Despite all the changes – and more are coming – college football remains the most entertaining sport.

And although fans might complain about the situation, most of them will keep watching.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

