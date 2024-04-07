Tennessee sports full of surprises. Readers pick what surprised them most | Adams

Tennessee sports have been full of surprises since I joined Knox News in 1987. So, I asked my literary contributors what surprised them the most. It could have been a game, a season, or a coach being hired or fired.

Mike writes: As for Tennessee sports surprises, I am most surprised that Tennessee somehow managed to survive the years with Jimmy Cheek as Chancellor and the years with Jeremy Pruitt as Head Coach, and came up with winners in Donde Plowman and Josh Heupel.

Plowman not only is highly supportive of the UT Athletic Department, but she actually knows what she is doing. Heupel turned the football program around much more quickly than any of us had imagined and quickly restored enthusiasm in UT football. And another pleasant surprise is that nowadays we never hear anything about Phil Fulmer.

My response: Agreed. Tennessee’s improved leadership with Randy Boyd as president and Plowman as chancellor have had a huge, positive impact on athletics.

Bill writes: Since 1987? The fumble in the 1998 Arkansas game had to be the biggest surprise. My son and I left the stadium when UT failed on the previous fourth-down play.

We were shocked by the loudest roar I have heard from the stadium when Billy Ratliff recovered that fumble.

My response: I was shocked, too. I already had started working on a “Tennessee loses” column.

Then, Clint Stoerner fumbled, the crowd roared, and the stadium shook. And I started working on a “Tennessee wins” column.

Shemp writes: The surprise is that for all its sports promotion UT is basically an also-ran as it rarely ever wins any championships.

That surprise will be even more so with OU and Texas in the SEC.

My response: Baseball might be Tennessee’s best chance for its next national championship.

Glenn writes: The best surprise was the undefeated 1998 season and the win over Florida State to win the National Championship. A team has to have some plays go their way to be undefeated. They got those at Syracuse, and with Florida and Arkansas at home. Most recently, the 2022 11-2 season, beating Alabama at home and Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

My response: My biggest surprise was that Wade Houston never took the Vols to the Final Four. Then-Kentucky coach Rick Pitino kept telling us what a great coach Houston was.

Colorado Mark writes: I was surprised that Tennessee fans were surprised when the Vols lost to Memphis in the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. It was obvious from the moment they took the field during warmups they were not ready to play.

Thank you very little for that memory Phil, but at least the ribs at the Rendezvous were good.

My response: I preferred the Blues City Café at the time.

James writes: Aside from the Clint Stoerner fumble (I was headed out, then rushed back to my seat when I heard the crowd roar), the biggest surprise regarding UT sports since 1987 (since 1968 really) was the failure of the men’s basketball team with Ernie Grunfeld and Bernard King to make a significant run in the NCAA tournament.

With two players that good on the same team for three years they should at least have made one Final Four.

My response: A greater college basketball surprise: LSU didn’t make it past the second round of the NCAA Tournament with Shaquille O’Neal and Chris Jackson.

Vols Mark writes: The biggest surprise has to be the 1998 college football season when the Tennessee Volunteers, under head coach Phillip Fulmer, achieved an undefeated season and won the first-ever BCS National Championship.

My response: What made it even more surprising: The Vols couldn’t win a national championship with Peyton Manning at quarterback from 1994 through 1997. Then, in 1998, they lost their most talented player, running back Jamal Lewis, to a season-ending knee injury in the first half of the season.

Chris writes: Manning not winning the Heisman (in 1997) … that was ridiculous then and still is.

My response: Stranger still, he lost to a defensive back.

