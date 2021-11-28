Reactions: What Ohio State's loss, Alabama's 4OT win mean for Cincinnati's CFP chances

Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
·2 min read
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks off the field behind Michigan Wolverines defensive back Vincent Gray (4) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Ohio State lost 42-27.
Cincinnati Bearcats fans are hoping Ohio State's loss Saturday afternoon to the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor hurt the Buckeyes' chances of making the College Football Playoff semifinals at the end of the season.

Michigan improved to 11-1 and advanced to the Big Ten title game against Iowa. OSU fell to 10-2.

An Alabama loss to Auburn potentially would have helped too, but the Crimson Tide survived a scare Saturday evening against its archrival in four overtimes in the Iron Bowl to improve to 11-1 this season.

UC is looking to become the first-ever Group of Five team to be selected for the playoff.

Social media reactions:

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats' CFP hopes after Ohio State's loss, Bama's 4OT win

