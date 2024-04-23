Rays give struggling Jose Siri a day to rest and reset his bat

ST. PETERSBURG — Jose Siri was expected to be out of the lineup for the Rays’ game against the Tigers Tuesday night at Tropicana Field, but it was not due to the kidney stone that put him in the hospital Sunday.

Rather, it was a much-earned day off after he played in 23 of the first 24 games.

“Just a day,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said before the game. “He’ll be available later if we need him.”

Whether Siri has been affected by the stone — which he said Monday he still had — or just needed a night off, he could certainly use a reset at the plate.

After Monday’s loss to the Tigers, he was hitless in his last 20 at-bats, with 14 strikeouts. He has struck out in each of the last 14 games, the third-longest active streak in the majors, behind the Guardians’ Bo Naylor (17) and Nationals’ Joey Gallo (16). Siri’s 37 strikeouts before Tuesday were tied with the Pirates’ Oneil Cruz for the most in the majors.

“He’s just in-between,” Cash said. “Obviously, a lot of strikeouts swinging. It’s typical of a guy that’s struggling. It seems like he’s 0-2 before he steps up to the batter’s box. So, just very much caught in-between.

“I think if he’s looking for a fastball, he’s getting a breaking ball and vice versa. You feel for him, and you feel for some other guys. I know they’re working and they’re trying to get out of it, but it’s just not coming easy right now.”

Siri, who was on the field taking early batting practice Tuesday, said he had gone to the hospital in New York Sunday morning because of pain from the kidney stone. He said the medication they gave him has helped, and he felt good enough to play Monday. He was cleared by both the hospital and the team’s training staff.

Talking trash

The trash talk began almost a week ago. When it became clear that Tyler Alexander’s turn in the Rays’ rotation would come up during this week’s series against the Tigers, his former teammates started sending comments.

“They started texting before my last start,” Alexander said Tuesday. “I told them to hold off. I wanted to get through New York before I focused on trash-talking with them.”

The left-hander will take the mound for Wednesday’s series finale. All kidding aside, he was thrilled to see his former teammates.

“I’m still really good friends with their entire pitching staff,” Alexander said. “The pitching coach, a lot of the staff, the bullpen coach and everybody, so it’s good to see them. We text all the time.”

Alexander was selected by the Tigers in the 23rd round of the 2013 draft. He played parts of five seasons with Detroit, going 11-23 with a 4.38 ERA, before the Rays claimed him off waivers in November.

Wednesday will be the first time he has had to face some of his closest friends in a real game. In particular, Alexander said, it will be strange to face his former catcher.

“Jake Rogers,” Alexander said. “He’s been my catcher since Double A. I’ve only had spring training (at-bats) against him, which we don’t take seriously. So, it’s going to be interesting seeing us both trying to take it seriously (Wednesday).”

Alexander is 1-0 with a 4.79 ERA in four appearances for the Rays this season, including two starts.

No news is …

Reliever Pete Fairbanks continued to undergo testing Tuesday as the Rays look for a cause for what they have called a “nerve-related issue.”

“The only news is that he had more testing done, which all (came back) really clean. So, we’re encouraged by that,” Cash said. “What that means, I don’t probably have the best answer quite yet. But I’m encouraged that nothing is showing up.”

Though he has blown only one save opportunity, Fairbanks has had a rough start to the season. He has allowed seven earned runs and eight walks over seven innings for a 9.00 ERA. By comparison, he allowed only 13 earned runs and 20 walks in 45⅓ innings last season, when he had a 2.58 ERA.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.